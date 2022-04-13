National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Trading Down 2.8%

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.49 and last traded at $46.49. 506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 188,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.85.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 21.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 28.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 395.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 69,883 shares during the period. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIZZ)
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.