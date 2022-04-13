National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Trading Down 2.8%

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.49 and last traded at $46.49. 506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 188,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.85.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.99.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). National Beverage had a return on equity of 46.10% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $258.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 21.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 28.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 395.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 69,883 shares during the period. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

