National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.20

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.20 and last traded at $79.09, with a volume of 340788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Societe Generale downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.33) to GBX 1,200 ($15.64) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $873.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average is $70.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

