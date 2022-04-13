National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.20

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.20 and last traded at $79.09, with a volume of 340788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.63.
Several analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Societe Generale downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.33) to GBX 1,200 ($15.64) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $873.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average is $70.09.
About National Grid (NYSE:NGG)
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Grid (NGG)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.