National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.20

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.20 and last traded at $79.09, with a volume of 340788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Citigroup lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bernstein Bank downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.59) to GBX 1,105 ($14.40) in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $873.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Grid by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 330.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in National Grid by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,166,000 after acquiring an additional 52,351 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in National Grid by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile (NYSE:NGG)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

