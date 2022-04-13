National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.20

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.20 and last traded at $79.09, with a volume of 340788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.63.
Several analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Citigroup lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bernstein Bank downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.59) to GBX 1,105 ($14.40) in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $873.00.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
National Grid Company Profile (NYSE:NGG)
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.
