Navdeep Gupta Sells 9,614 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $1,001,105.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,920,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Navdeep Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $105.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.25 and a 200-day moving average of $114.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.42 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

