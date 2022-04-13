Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 13,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 91,217 shares.The stock last traded at $13.60 and had previously closed at $13.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $759.04 million, a PE ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $107.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.47 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Navigator by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 368,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Navigator by 21.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 91,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Navigator by 18.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 430,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Navigator by 5.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Navigator by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 850,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,841 shares during the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

