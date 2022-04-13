Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$14.61 and last traded at C$14.82. 28,631 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 73,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.01.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$623.46 million and a P/E ratio of 13.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.12.

Neo Performance Materials ( TSE:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$193.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$163.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

About Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

