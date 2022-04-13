Neo Price Tops $21.41 (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $21.41 or 0.00051799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a market cap of $1.51 billion and approximately $118.10 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neo has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001776 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00044408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

About Neo

Neo (NEO) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

