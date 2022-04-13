Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company. It provides turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to business customers across several health and wellness verticals, including legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals and white label consumer packaged goods. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Quebec. “

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.58.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a negative net margin of 207.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 34,123 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,151,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 723,480 shares in the last quarter. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.