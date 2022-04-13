Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.25

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 40255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.50 to C$0.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The firm has a market cap of C$42.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.35.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Biodroga Neutraceuticals, Forest Remedies, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, PanHash, Sprout, Nosh, and NurturMe brands.

