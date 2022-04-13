Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 40255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.50 to C$0.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.36.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Biodroga Neutraceuticals, Forest Remedies, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, PanHash, Sprout, Nosh, and NurturMe brands.
