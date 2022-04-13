NEST Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $53.22 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $53.22 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 15.4% against the dollar.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

