Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

NTOIY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Neste Oyj from €75.00 ($81.52) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Neste Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale raised Neste Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Neste Oyj from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.50.

NTOIY opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.1331 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.19%.

About Neste Oyj (Get Rating)

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

