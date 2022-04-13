NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stake Decreased by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,682 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NetApp by 106.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after buying an additional 1,013,259 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the third quarter worth approximately $608,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in NetApp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in NetApp in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.04 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.17.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $355,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.26.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

