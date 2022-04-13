Neutrino Token (NSBT) Price Hits $51.30 on Major Exchanges

Neutrino Token (NSBT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Neutrino Token has a market cap of $129.55 million and approximately $371,064.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neutrino Token has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Neutrino Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $51.30 or 0.00128960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00043877 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.09 or 0.07547047 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,720.18 or 0.99853758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00040887 BTC.

About Neutrino Token

Neutrino Token’s launch date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,525,438 coins. Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino Token’s official website is neutrino.at . Neutrino Token’s official message board is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

