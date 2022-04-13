Neutrino USD Market Capitalization Achieves $1.00 Billion (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $104.96 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002380 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00044495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.86 or 0.07550791 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,414.97 or 1.00009474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00041699 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 1,014,943,901 coins and its circulating supply is 1,014,943,303 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

