New BitShares Price Reaches $0.0138 on Major Exchanges (NBS)

New BitShares (NBS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, New BitShares has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One New BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. New BitShares has a market capitalization of $36.06 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00044393 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.65 or 0.07472906 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,332.61 or 0.99873946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00041418 BTC.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

