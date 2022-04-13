New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

TheStreet downgraded shares of New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GBR stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. New Concept Energy has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $9.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBR. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in New Concept Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in New Concept Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of New Concept Energy by 340.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. It owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

