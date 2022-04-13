New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
NHPEF stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. New Hope has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $2.87.
About New Hope (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Hope (NHPEF)
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Receive News & Ratings for New Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.