New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

NHPEF stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. New Hope has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $2.87.

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open-cut coal mines that produce thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in north Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

