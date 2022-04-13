New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 49,416 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,416 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.69% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $76,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

NYSE WAL traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.14. 11,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,458. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

In other news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.