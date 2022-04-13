New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 505,086 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 191.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 768,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,086 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Intuitive Surgical worth $276,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $283.65. The company had a trading volume of 19,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,949. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.20 and a one year high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.87.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.