New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 835,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $80,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $5,669,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,452,000 after buying an additional 2,072,109 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 109,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Monster Beverage by 1.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 100,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of MNST traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.80. 77,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,132. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.29.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.