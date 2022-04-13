New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $74.76 Million Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 208,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $74,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABMD. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.80.

ABMD stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,047. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.64 and a 200-day moving average of $322.79. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $261.27 and a one year high of $379.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 104.14, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total value of $1,258,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,912 shares of company stock worth $5,804,526 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

