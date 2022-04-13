New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,467,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,516 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Newmont worth $90,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

NEM stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.04. The company had a trading volume of 314,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,251,454. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $83.91.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.72%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.