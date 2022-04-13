New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,504,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,209 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Gilead Sciences worth $181,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.77. 376,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,968,717. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.26.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 59.23%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.