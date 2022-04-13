New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,190,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,957 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PayPal were worth $413,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.97. 617,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,330,404. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.78.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 8,400 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

