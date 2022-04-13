New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 37,497 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 37,497 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.34% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $245,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,415,888,000 after buying an additional 652,875 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,706,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,156,890,000 after acquiring an additional 254,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,349,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,065,733,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,685,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $660,165,000 after purchasing an additional 232,030 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.00. 11,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.27. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

