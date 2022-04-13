New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Intuit worth $325,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 62.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $5,832,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $464.38. 32,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,346. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $385.66 and a one year high of $716.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $486.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $560.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.45.

Intuit Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.