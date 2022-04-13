New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,665,849 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 126,331 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NIKE were worth $444,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $338,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,860,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in NIKE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

NKE traded up $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,050,138. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $201.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.