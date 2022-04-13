New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,624,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 146,050 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of ConocoPhillips worth $189,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $548,643,000 after purchasing an additional 165,817 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.95.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.34. 324,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,046,505. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.65 and a 200 day moving average of $82.89. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.