New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 824,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,760 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $93,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,070,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,710,000 after buying an additional 308,579 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 36.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 934,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,049,000 after buying an additional 251,265 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $16,928,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 45.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 409,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,643,000 after buying an additional 128,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,279,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,088,000 after buying an additional 98,045 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $108,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,444 shares of company stock worth $654,255 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

NYSE GWRE traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $92.21. 2,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,069. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -58.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

