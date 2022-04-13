New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of AutoZone worth $67,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in AutoZone by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after acquiring an additional 444,581 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,087,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in AutoZone by 556,107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 150,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $161,309,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,057.21.

AZO traded down $2.20 on Wednesday, reaching $2,166.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,490. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,367.96 and a 1 year high of $2,221.56. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,958.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1,913.97.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,182 shares of company stock valued at $12,816,334. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

