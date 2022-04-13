New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57,295 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $83,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,486,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after acquiring an additional 243,994 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $947,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.48. 447,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,325,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.59. The firm has a market cap of $272.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.