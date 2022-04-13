New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,400 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Trane Technologies worth $86,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,688,000 after buying an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.92. 21,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,577. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $142.53 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.25.

Trane Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.