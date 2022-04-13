New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 95,491 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95,491 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Analog Devices worth $225,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.10.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.40. The company had a trading volume of 50,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,467. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

