New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 985,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $203,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.33. 62,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,138. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.09. The firm has a market cap of $116.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.22.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

