Newcourt Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:NCACU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 18th

Newcourt Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:NCACU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 18th. Newcourt Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NCACU stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.09. Newcourt Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Get Newcourt Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCACU. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newcourt Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcourt Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.