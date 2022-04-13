Newton Reaches Market Cap of $15.74 Million (NEW)

Newton (NEW) traded 48.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Newton has a total market capitalization of $15.74 million and $41,241.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Newton has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00044408 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.80 or 0.07494259 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,325.65 or 0.99975830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00041406 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

