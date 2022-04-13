NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 62,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,428,057 shares.The stock last traded at $6.43 and had previously closed at $6.24.
NXE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 26.00 and a quick ratio of 26.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.89.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth $48,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
