NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 62,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,428,057 shares.The stock last traded at $6.43 and had previously closed at $6.24.

NXE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 26.00 and a quick ratio of 26.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.89.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth $48,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

