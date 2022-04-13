NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Stock Price Down 4%

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 33,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 159,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.38 million and a P/E ratio of -13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.28.

Get NexOptic Technology alerts:

About NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO)

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities; and mobile lens products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexOptic Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexOptic Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.