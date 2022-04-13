NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 96.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $92.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.88.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 172.73%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth $12,805,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,592 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

