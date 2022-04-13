NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading Down 5.8%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 4,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,162,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEXT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $805.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 9,486,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after acquiring an additional 36,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 12,069.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,759,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 607,456 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 871,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 477,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 39.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 772,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 219,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

About NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

