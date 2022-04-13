NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading Down 5.8%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 4,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,162,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.
Several analysts have weighed in on NEXT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $805.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.34.
About NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
