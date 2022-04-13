NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) PT Raised to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $10.77 on Monday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 2.42.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $3,886,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,075,663 shares of company stock worth $9,487,666 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 209,487 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 391.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 81,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,336,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,148,000 after acquiring an additional 725,878 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

