NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.00

Shares of NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Get NIPPON STL & SU/S alerts:

About NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.