NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.00

Shares of NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34.
About NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIPPON STL & SU/S (NSSMY)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.