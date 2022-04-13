Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.81.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Noah in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Noah alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 43,329 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 186.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 132,312 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 7.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 158.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 47,162 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 0.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,551,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,983,000 after acquiring an additional 33,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOAH opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54. Noah has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $49.88. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Noah Company Profile (Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.