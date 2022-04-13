Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

NOMD opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at $2,537,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 106.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after buying an additional 119,543 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 328.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 60,585 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at $2,050,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.