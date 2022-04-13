Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 13,780 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 77.8% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Upstart by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Upstart by 131.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Upstart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,374 shares of company stock worth $27,751,889. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

UPST stock opened at $83.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55 and a beta of -0.58. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.25.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.01 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. Analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.21.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

