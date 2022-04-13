Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,708 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $2,079,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $1,576,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,026,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $22,090,452.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

About Invesco (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.