Norcros (LON:NXR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $238.00

Shares of Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 238 ($3.10) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.26), with a volume of 44499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242 ($3.15).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 268.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59. The firm has a market cap of £196.15 million and a P/E ratio of 7.63.

Norcros Company Profile (LON:NXR)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

