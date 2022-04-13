Norcros (LON:NXR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $238.00

Shares of Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 238 ($3.10) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.26), with a volume of 44499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242 ($3.15).
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 268.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59. The firm has a market cap of £196.15 million and a P/E ratio of 7.63.
Norcros Company Profile (LON:NXR)
Read More
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.