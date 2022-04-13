North Atlantic Smaller Companies (LON:NAS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4,011.03

North Atlantic Smaller Companies (LON:NAS – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,011.03 ($52.27) and traded as low as GBX 3,995 ($52.06). North Atlantic Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 3,995 ($52.06), with a volume of 2,850 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £547.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,011.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,483.61.

About North Atlantic Smaller Companies (LON:NAS)

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

