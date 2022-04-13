North Atlantic Smaller Companies (LON:NAS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4,011.03

North Atlantic Smaller Companies (LON:NAS – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,011.03 ($52.27) and traded as low as GBX 3,995 ($52.06). North Atlantic Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 3,995 ($52.06), with a volume of 2,850 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of £547.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,011.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,483.61.
About North Atlantic Smaller Companies (LON:NAS)
Recommended Stories
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.