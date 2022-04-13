Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.52

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 81292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFBK shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $668.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $42.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 37.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klein acquired 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,814.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 37.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth $538,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 160,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

